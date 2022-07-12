A man was arrested for exposing himself at the train station and remains in custody.

A British Transport Police officer on train patrol from Nottingham to Peterborough arrested a male yesterday (Monday) for exposing himself at Grantham railway station.

The male was transported to custody after reports from London North Eastern Rail staff, who texted 61016 to report the offence.

Grantham railway station. Image via Google Streetview (52133606)

Later, Lincolnshire Police officers arrested the same man for several further sexual offences after he was identified by transport police.

He remains in custody.