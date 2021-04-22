An 18-year-old man was arrested earlier this week in Grantham after officers were alerted to suspicious behaviour by CCTV operators.

On Tuesday (April 20) the man was searched, and officers uncovered an 11-inch zombie style knife as well as a significant amount of Class A drugs.

He was later arrested for the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and was also arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

The knife was seized from the 18-year-old. (46455590)

The 18-year-old has been released under investigation.

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers said: “Operation Raptor shows our ongoing and long-term commitment to getting weapons off the streets of Lincolnshire.

"We will take every available opportunity to do this to ensure that our county remains a safe place to live, work and visit.

“We work closely with community partners, in this case South Kesteven District Council CCTV Team, to keep local communities safe – This was an excellent example of that close working and I am grateful for their support.”

Operation Raptor is a countywide operation which aims to tackle and reduce offences involving weapons. It is part of the force’s ongoing commitment to keep Lincolnshire as safe as possible.

If you believe someone may carry a weapon or have one in their home, please report it to the Police by calling 101.

If you suspect someone may be in danger, always call 999.

If you have information but don’t wish to speak with the Police, you can remain completely anonymous by making a report to CrimeStoppers. Visit crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.