A 30-year-old man arrested as part of a murder investigation in Grantham can be kept in custody for another 12 hours.

Police have been granted an extension to the normal 24-hour custody limit which will allow the senior investigating officer more time to conduct inquiries.

The man was arrested following the discovery of a woman's body at Chestnut Grove in Grantham at 11.30pm on Wednesday. The woman is believed to have been 23-years-old.

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a woman in Chestnut Grove, Grantham. (33310925)

Police are asking for anybody with information to contact them.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said a formal identification of the body has not yet taken place, although the next of kin have been informed.

