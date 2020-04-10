Man arrested in Grantham murder investigation can be kept in custody another 12 hours
Published: 13:17, 10 April 2020
| Updated: 13:18, 10 April 2020
A 30-year-old man arrested as part of a murder investigation in Grantham can be kept in custody for another 12 hours.
Police have been granted an extension to the normal 24-hour custody limit which will allow the senior investigating officer more time to conduct inquiries.
The man was arrested following the discovery of a woman's body at Chestnut Grove in Grantham at 11.30pm on Wednesday. The woman is believed to have been 23-years-old.
Police are asking for anybody with information to contact them.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said a formal identification of the body has not yet taken place, although the next of kin have been informed.
