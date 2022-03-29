Police have launched an arson investigation following a deliberate fire which was set in the A&E department at Lincoln County Hospital.

The fire at the main accident and emergency department at 3.02am this morning (Tuesday).

The department was evacuated safely by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. They extinguished the blaze and nobody was injured.

Lincoln County Hospital (55747688)

There is extensive damage to the department, including the X-ray, CT and MRI imaging suite.

Fire investigators have confirmed that this was a deliberate ignition, and we are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Following a swift response by officers, a 57-year-old man from the Sleaford area has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We believe this to be an isolated incident and we will remain on scene and in the local area over the next few days while we make our enquiries.

"We would like to hear from anyone with phone or dashcam footage in and around the A&E department from between 2.40am and 3.15am, or anyone with any other information."

If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch with the police:

Call 101, quoting Incident 24 of March 29.

Email force.control@lincs.police.uk putting “Incident 24 29 March” in the subject line.

Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online

The A&E department remains closed following the fire which resulted in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust declaring a major incident.

A ULHT spokesperson said: "Our Emergency Department (A&E) remains closed at this time. The adjoining Lincoln Urgent Treatment Centre has reopened with a reduced service."