A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a child in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that a 41-year-old man was arrested in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on Monday, February 22, on suspicion of engaging with controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate, family relationship.

A police spokesperson said: "He has since been released on bail for this and an offence of attempted murder which related to a victim over the age of 1."