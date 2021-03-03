Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of child in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:13, 03 March 2021
 | Updated: 11:17, 03 March 2021

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a child in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that a 41-year-old man was arrested in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on Monday, February 22, on suspicion of engaging with controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate, family relationship.

A police spokesperson said: "He has since been released on bail for this and an offence of attempted murder which related to a victim over the age of 1."

Police news.
Police news.
CrimeGrantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE