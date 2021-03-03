Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of child in Grantham
Published: 11:13, 03 March 2021
| Updated: 11:17, 03 March 2021
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a child in Grantham.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed that a 41-year-old man was arrested in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on Monday, February 22, on suspicion of engaging with controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate, family relationship.
A police spokesperson said: "He has since been released on bail for this and an offence of attempted murder which related to a victim over the age of 1."