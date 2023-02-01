Man arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of drugs in Long Bennington
Published: 17:08, 01 February 2023
| Updated: 17:09, 01 February 2023
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of drugs.
A property on Witham Road, Long Bennington, was broken into on Monday, January 30, at around 4pm.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, suspicion of possession of a class A and class B drug.
"He remains in custody."