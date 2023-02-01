A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of drugs.

A property on Witham Road, Long Bennington, was broken into on Monday, January 30, at around 4pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, suspicion of possession of a class A and class B drug.

Police. (61946471)

"He remains in custody."