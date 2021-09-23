Home   News   Article

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after allegedly crashing outside Grantham pub

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:38, 23 September 2021
 | Updated: 17:40, 23 September 2021

Police have charged a man with failing to provide a breath sample after he was allegedly involved in a crash outside a Grantham pub.

Tomasz Friedrich, 37, of Ventnor Avenue, Grantham, was arrested after an incident was reported to police at 3.59pm on Wednesday morning. A collision had earlier taken place outside the Nobody Inn involving two vehicles.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We attended a collision on the B1174 in Grantham. There were no serious injuries and a 37-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving."

Lincolnshire Police news (48582639)
