Police have charged a man with failing to provide a breath sample after he was allegedly involved in a crash outside a Grantham pub.

Tomasz Friedrich, 37, of Ventnor Avenue, Grantham, was arrested after an incident was reported to police at 3.59pm on Wednesday morning. A collision had earlier taken place outside the Nobody Inn involving two vehicles.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We attended a collision on the B1174 in Grantham. There were no serious injuries and a 37-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving."