Lincolnshire Police arrest 56-year-old man on suspicion of drink driving after woman in her 90s suffers serious injuries in Grantham collision
Published: 11:20, 28 November 2023
A woman in her 90s has been seriously injured in a collision.
A car collided with the woman on Sankt Augustin Way, Grantham, at around 5pm yesterday evening (Monday).
Lincolnshire Police confirmed that a 56-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian at St Augustin Way at around 5pm on Monday, November 27.
“The pedestrian, a woman in her 90s, sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Our investigations continue.”