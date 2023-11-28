A woman in her 90s has been seriously injured in a collision.

A car collided with the woman on Sankt Augustin Way, Grantham, at around 5pm yesterday evening (Monday).

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that a 56-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police have made an arrest following a collision in Grantham. Picture: iStock

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian at St Augustin Way at around 5pm on Monday, November 27.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 90s, sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our investigations continue.”