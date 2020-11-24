A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a serious crash involving three vehicles in Grantham yesterday.

The accident happened near Asda on Sankt Augustin Way at about 4.30pm.

A Peugeot van, a Kia car and a Renault car were involved in the incident.

Police closed Sankt Augustin Road following a serious collision involving three vehicles on Monday. (43242205)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been released under investigation."

Police the accident was a "damage only collision" and there were no serious injuries.

Witnesses said vehicles had been badly damaged in the collision. Police closed off the road while they investigated the incident and vehicles were removed from the road.

Anybody with information about the accident should call police on 101 and quote incident 297 of November 23.