An arrest has been made after an elderly man from Colsterworth was conned by fraudsters pretending to be police officers from Scotland Yard.

Lincolnshire Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and for impersonating a police constable.

This was after the man in his 80s who had a sum of cash stolen from him on Thursday last week (September 22).

The 32-year-old has been released on police bail while enquiries are ongoing.

The fraudsters claimed they were officers who had arrested someone in Grantham for using counterfeit money. They instructed the victim to withdraw cash which would later be collected from his home address.

They claimed the victim would also be arrested if he didn’t comply with their request.

Courier fraud occurs when a fraudster contacts victims by telephone pretending to be a police officer or bank official.

They claim there is an issue with the victim's bank account or that assistance is needed with an ongoing bank or police investigation.

The aim of the call is to trick victims into giving them their money or bank details. Fraudsters can be very convincing and will often already know many personal details to make them seem genuine.

However, the bank or the police will never ask people for their PIN, bank card or full banking password. They will also never demand a transfer or withdrawal of money.