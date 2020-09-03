A man was arrested this week after police responded to reports of a person carrying a knife in a village near Grantham.

Police were alerted at 1.40am on Monday (31 August) after the man was allegedly seen at the social club in Great Ponton with a knife.

An eye witness reported hearing "lots of shouting and screaming" at the club.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man.

A 49-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and affray.

He was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Read more CrimeGrantham