Man arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife at social club in Great Ponton near Grantham
Published: 11:43, 03 September 2020
| Updated: 11:44, 03 September 2020
A man was arrested this week after police responded to reports of a person carrying a knife in a village near Grantham.
Police were alerted at 1.40am on Monday (31 August) after the man was allegedly seen at the social club in Great Ponton with a knife.
An eye witness reported hearing "lots of shouting and screaming" at the club.
A 49-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and affray.
He was released on police bail pending further enquiries.
