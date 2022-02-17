A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with an incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Lincolnshire Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of rape in connection with an incident at Wyndham Park, Grantham.

The arrest comes following an allegation of sexual assault in the park between 4am and 5am on Sunday February 13.

He has been released on police bail while police continue their investigations.

A police spokesperson said: "We continue to appeal for witnesses, and anyone with information should contact us in the following ways: