Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with an incident which saw two men battle over a basket of shopping.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following a recent incident at Costcutter in Hornsby Road, Grantham.

The owner of the store alleged that a man tried to steal a basket full of items worth £50 before being tackled by staff on December 8.

The Costcutter store in Hornsby Road. (61229055)

It is alleged that the man walked towards the exit before trying to make off without paying.

He was then said to have been stopped by a member of staff, Mathan Sabba, who wrestled the basket from the man.

Mr Sabba injured a finger while trying to take the basket off the man.

He said recently there was a day when there were three cases of shoplifting. The thieves got away with baskets containing goods worth between £70 and £130.

The shop recently had to spend £200 on baskets because so many were being stolen.

Shop owner Kumanan Nadarajah said shoplifting was happening regularly at the store and more often than ever.

Mr Nadarajah said: "I am fed up with it. Prices are going up, bills are going up, and they are taking our stuff. It's not easy."