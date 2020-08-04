Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teenage girl in Bottesford
Published: 09:08, 04 August 2020
A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a teenage girl in Bottesford.
Leicestershire Police received a report on Friday, July 31, that a teenage girl had been touched inappropriately in the High Street, Bottesford.
It was reported that a man had stroked the girl’s hair and made comments of an inappropriate nature.
Tracey Davies
