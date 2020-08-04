Home   News   Article

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teenage girl in Bottesford

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:08, 04 August 2020

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a teenage girl in Bottesford.

Leicestershire Police received a report on Friday, July 31, that a teenage girl had been touched inappropriately in the High Street, Bottesford.

It was reported that a man had stroked the girl’s hair and made comments of an inappropriate nature.

Read more
Armed ForcesGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE