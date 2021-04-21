A man has been arrested in Cranwell following an appeal on social media to locate a black Ford Ranger believed to have been involved in the theft of two dogs.

Police released CCTV images of the Ford Ranger which was seen at a property in Aubourn where two Cocker Spaniels were stolen. The theft happened at around 4pm on April 16.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are pleased to report that as a result of information from the public the vehicle has been identified and the driver was stopped by our officers on April 19 in Cranwell.

"The driver, a 23-year-old man from Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of theft. He has been released on bail and investigations are ongoing."

Inspector Mark Hillson added: “We are still continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the stolen dogs which are yet to be located. We would like to hear anyone who may have any information that can assist with our investigation.

“I would like to say that despite the speculation on social media, the theft of dogs from Lincolnshire remains a very rare occurrence.”

If you can assist the police with their investigation, call 101, quoting incident 284 of April 16.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk