Man arrested under suspicion of driving while over drug limit after lamp post crash

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over limit of a controlled drug following a collision with a lamp post.

At 2.35pm on Sunday, a Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crew attended a one vehicle road traffic collision, where a red Citroen had crashed into a lamp post on Dudley Road.

The crew made the vehicle safe and provided scene safety, before handing incident over to Lincolnshire Police.

The car after colliding with a lamp post. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (50472033)

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, and released under investigation by the police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle RTC at Dudley Road in Grantham at 2.37pm on August 23

"A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, and released under investigation. Nobody was injured in the incident."