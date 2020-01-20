Man assaulted by three men in random attack near Grantham train station

A man was assaulted by three men near Grantham train station on Saturday night.

The man had just walked through the railway tunnel between Huntingtower Road and Station Road, at approximately 10pm, when he was approached by three men wearing black coats outside Huntingtower Primary School, Huntingtower Road.

He said: "They were asking me the time and when I told them they were persistent on wanting to see the actual time. They were hitting me on the back and kept following and pushing and hitting but I kept going. They looked to be aged between 16-24."

Crime news (26625696)

The man managed to run to a nearby house to get help and is now wanting to warn others to remain vigilant.

Read more CrimeGrantham