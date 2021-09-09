A man who got involved in a street attack within weeks of being released from jail is back behind bars again.

Linchum Price delivered a series of punches to his victim and then stamped on his head during the incident in Tennyson Avenue, Grantham.

Esther Harrison, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that Price was barefoot at the time he stamped on the man which meant the effect of what he was doing was reduced.

Lincoln Crown Court (50990414)

Miss Harrison said “The defendant repeatedly punched the victim to the head and face which caused the victim to go down to the floor where he continued punching the man to the head. There is reference to 12 punches. The defendant then stamped on the victim’s head while he was on the floor three times.”

During the incident a van parked in the street was dented in two places and the wing mirror was damaged.

Miss Harrison said the victim declined to make a statement to police but officers were alerted by people living in the area and obtained CCTV footage which provided the evidence against Price.

The court was told that Price was only released from jail the previous month after receiving a six year sentence at Canterbury Crown Court for conspiracy to burgle.

Price, 23, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham, admitted charges of affray and damaging property as a result of the incident in July this year. He was jailed for 10 months.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, said: “This was sustained violence. It is not a case where there were two or three blows. There were at least 15 blows and probably more than that.

“Plainly custody is inevitable for this sort of behaviour.”

Michael Forrest, in mitigation, said Price became involved after hearing raised voices and believing his father might be in danger.

“He is intensely protective of his family to a fault. His intervention escalated the situation into violence. He accepts he acted abhorrently. It is an episode he is deeply ashamed of.”

Mr Forrest said Price had worked hard to improve his life and gained educational achievements while serving his previous sentence.

On his release he worked for the family business and had behaved himself until the incident.