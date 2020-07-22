A 35-year-old man has braved the shave to raise money for a foundation close to his heart.

Leon Tilley decided to raise money for the Dyspraxia Foundation by having his head shaved.

Before his 35th birthday on June 20, Leon decided that he wanted to give something back rather than receive anything for himself. However, because of lockdown, he had to wait until his hairdresser was allowed to go to the house before he could go ahead.