A Grantham man is calling for more safety on buses after his wife was injured when the driver suddenly braked.

Graham Bennett and wife Betty, aged 78 and 76 respectively, have made a complaint to Centrebus over an alleged incident that saw Betty end up with "severe" bruising, but insist that they do not want compensation.

The pair were travelling on the 11.42am bus from Bottesford to Grantham in October.

The bruise that Betty sustained.

Graham said: "The bus was a little late and it appeared that the driver was attempting to make up lost time.

"As we approached the end of the Grantham Road to join the A52 the bus braked suddenly causing my wife to be slammed against the rail in front of her causing severe bruising to her arm."

Graham stresses the point that "compensation is not the motivator, safety is", after getting in touch with both Centrebus and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) with his concerns.

He added: "Whilst I realise that accidents will inevitably happen, I think the driver should be reminded that no amount of lateness should be allowed to place his passengers at risk."

Graham confirmed that Betty has fully recovered from the bruising.

He said that Centrebus had responded to his concerns in late October to say that they were awaiting a reply from the relevant operations manager, but Graham has not heard anything further since.

Centrebus has been approached for comment.