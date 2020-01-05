Man calls for speed reduction on dangerous road in Grantham

A dad is campaigning to reduce the speed limit on a “dangerous” stretch of road outside his home.

Graeme Edgar has lived in Gorse Lane, on the edge of Grantham, with his family for 15 years and now refuses to drive down the lane after being run off the road last year.

He said: “Gorse Lane has a 30mph speed limit, until you pass the private school, upon where it increases to 60mph, even though we have stated that the part of Gorse Lane where we live is a residential area with street lighting and qualifies for a 30mph speed limit.

“The lane has no dividing white line so large vehicles drive down the middle at speed, forcing other road users into the side ditches. I was was run off the road by a bus while driving last year.

“It’s an absolute death trap. There is also a 7.5 tonne limit on the adjacent Wyville Lane which isignored and used by buses and HGVs.”

Jeanne Gibson, programme leader for minor works and traffic for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Residents shouldapproach their local county councillor who will be able to put forward a formal request for the speed limit to be reviewed. There will then be an investigation to determine whether or not it meets the criteria set out in our speed limit policy.

“If an extension of the 30mph speed limit can be justified, the necessary speed limit order will then be progressed.”

