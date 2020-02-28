Man caught on camera stealing charity tin from Grantham convenience store

A man has been caught on camera stealing a charity tin from a Grantham convenience store.

CCTV footage shows the alleged thief swiping the tin from the counter at Costcutter on Bridge End Road, last night, while the cashier's back was turned.

The cashier noticed the tin in the male's hand and tried to get it back but the man ran out of the store.

Police(29790652)

The incident happened at approximately 6.30pm.

After being contacted by the Journal, the store's owner said: "I don't know how much was in the tin exactly but it was full."

