A Grantham man has made his 140th blood donation.

Dave Charles, 72, has been donating blood for the last 54 years.

Dave said: "I started at 17 years old and have never missed a donation for over 50 years.

Dave Charles with the team at the blood donor service donated his 140th armful of blood. (57577267)

"I have always thought of it as saving lives."

His 140th donation of blood was at The Meres Leisure Centre, but he has donated at other centres across Grantham including:

The Guildhall Arts Centre

Westgate Hall

The Urban Leisure Hotel

Some of his donations have also been done in different locations including Newark, Sleaford, Peterborough and Ruskington.

The blood donor team who Dave has come to know have "been very good to me", he added.

Chris, a senior nurse in the team is someone Dave regards highly when he made his 140th blood donation.

Dave added: "Do it do it do it! If you needed blood, you would accept it.

"The staff don't seem to stop. My wish is for more people to do it.

"It doesn't hurt and it saves lives."

Dave has also received awards in the past for marking the amount of times he has donated blood.

The awards Dave Charles has been awarded for the amount of times he has donated blood. (57815284)

The goal for Dave now is to reach his 150th blood donation.

For many years, you could only donate blood every six months. However, now you are able to do it every 12 weeks, which is what Dave does, even to the extent that he arranges his holidays around when he is due to donate.

If you would like to donate blood or are considering it, you can find out more information on the NHS website here.

The NHS is looking for blood donors urgently.