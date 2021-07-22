A man has been charged with criminal damage after a Grantham designed Imp sculpture was 'beheaded' in Lincoln this week.

Twenty-year-old Bradley Pennell, of Ogilvy Drive, Bottesford, Scunthorpe, has been released on bail and is due to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court on August 5.

The Community Imp, located on Guildhall Street in Lincoln city centre, is part of the popular Lincoln Imp trails and was designed by a pupil from Gonerby Hill Foot School.

The damaged imp was designed by a school child from Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School. (49430062)

Officers found the damaged sculpture with its head removed during patrols of the city centre in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and worked with the CCTV team at the City of Lincoln Council to trace the suspect back to his hotel.

The Imps will be auctioned off at the end of the trail, which is taking place across the city this Summer, to raise much needed funds for their charity partner, St Barnabas Hospice.