A 28-year-old man has been charged and released under investigation regarding a single vehicle crash on the A1.

The incident, reported at 5am on Tuesday, took place north of Colsterworth on the A1.

A black Vauxhall Astra was reported to have flipped over and came to rest in the southbound carriageway.

A vehicle overturned on the A1 on Tuesday morning. Photo: RSM Photography (48688162)

The driver was arrested and has been charged with failure to supply a specimen.

He has been released under investigation for leaving the scene of a collision and driving whilst disqualified.

Following the incident, the man was taken to hospital, but Lincolnshire Police have since confirmed that the injuries sustained were not serious.