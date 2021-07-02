Man charged after leaving the scene of A1 incident south of Grantham
Published: 10:59, 02 July 2021
| Updated: 11:00, 02 July 2021
A 28-year-old man has been charged and released under investigation regarding a single vehicle crash on the A1.
The incident, reported at 5am on Tuesday, took place north of Colsterworth on the A1.
A black Vauxhall Astra was reported to have flipped over and came to rest in the southbound carriageway.
The driver was arrested and has been charged with failure to supply a specimen.
He has been released under investigation for leaving the scene of a collision and driving whilst disqualified.
Following the incident, the man was taken to hospital, but Lincolnshire Police have since confirmed that the injuries sustained were not serious.