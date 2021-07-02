Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man charged after leaving the scene of A1 incident south of Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 10:59, 02 July 2021
 | Updated: 11:00, 02 July 2021

A 28-year-old man has been charged and released under investigation regarding a single vehicle crash on the A1.

The incident, reported at 5am on Tuesday, took place north of Colsterworth on the A1.

A black Vauxhall Astra was reported to have flipped over and came to rest in the southbound carriageway.

A vehicle overturned on the A1 on Tuesday morning. Photo: RSM Photography (48688162)
A vehicle overturned on the A1 on Tuesday morning. Photo: RSM Photography (48688162)

The driver was arrested and has been charged with failure to supply a specimen.

He has been released under investigation for leaving the scene of a collision and driving whilst disqualified.

Following the incident, the man was taken to hospital, but Lincolnshire Police have since confirmed that the injuries sustained were not serious.

Crime Grantham Traffic and Travel Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE