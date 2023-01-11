A man has been charged in connection with the recovery of a shotgun.

Police searched a shed in Flintham Lane, Screveton, on October 18 and found the firearm and ammunition.

Following inquiries, a suspect was arrested on Sunday evening (January 8).

John Watson, 35, of Spring Lane, Flintham, has since been charged with possession of a shotgun without holding a certificate under the Firearms Act 1968.

The 35-year-old was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Tuesday).

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Firearms offences are incredibly serious and we will always look to take action against anyone found to be in illegal possession of a gun.

“We treat such offences extremely seriously and we remain committed to taking weapons off the streets. Information is vital in doing this and I would urge anyone who suspects illegal firearms activity to contact the police as soon as possible on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”