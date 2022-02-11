A man has been charged with possession of offensive weapons after his car was stopped and searched.

Mathew Toulson, 39, of Tamar Court, Grantham was charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon after his vehicle was stopped and searched on Earlsfield Lane.

Lincolnshire Police officers, Sergeant Dan McCormack and PC Parker, stopped and searched the vehicle due to suspicious activity on Wednesday (February 9).

Offensive weapons were seized following a stop and search of a vehicle in Grantham. Credit: Sgt Dan McCormack (54842339)

A selection of weapons were discovered, located around the drivers seat and Toulson was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, with Sgt McCormack noting the "great teamwork" with the neighbourhood policing team and CCTV.

