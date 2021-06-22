A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with offences following a serious assault in Grantham.

Nathan Joseph, of St Catherine's Road, Grantham, was charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the serious assault in Thames Road, Grantham, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15.

Joseph appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court a few days later and was committed to crown court.

Police are investigating an incident in Thames Road. (48207699)

A man injured in the assault suffered serious injuries which were not life threatening.

Three more people were arrested by armed police in connection with the Thames Road incident the following day and later released on bail.