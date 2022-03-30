Police have charged a man with arson, recklessly endangering life, following a fire at the A&E department in Lincoln County Hospital.

John Gillion Watson, 56, of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, remains in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today.

The charge was laid in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 30 March) following work by officers in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The fire broke out in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

The A&E department remains closed until further notice after a treatment room was gutted by the fire.

Police say they continue to ask for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact us. Call police on 101.