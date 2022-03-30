Home   News   Article

Man charged with arson following fire at Lincoln County Hospital

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:47, 30 March 2022
 | Updated: 12:47, 30 March 2022

Police have charged a man with arson, recklessly endangering life, following a fire at the A&E department in Lincoln County Hospital.

John Gillion Watson, 56, of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, remains in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today.

The charge was laid in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 30 March) following work by officers in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Lincoln County Hospital (55747688)
The fire broke out in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

The A&E department remains closed until further notice after a treatment room was gutted by the fire.

Police say they continue to ask for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact us. Call police on 101.

