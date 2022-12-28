A man has been charged with assaulting two police officers after a fight broke out outside a Grantham pub.

Police officers attended the King's Arms pub in Westgate, Grantham, on Friday, December 23, in response to 'disorder involving several people'.

When the officers arrived, police say a fight broke out between drunken males on the street.

The King's Arms in Westgate, Grantham. (61572848)

Paul Bostock, aged 37, of Claypole Road, Stubton, was charged with two counts of assault by beating on an emergency worker, and one count of using threatening/ abusive language.

He was bailed to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Anybody with information about the incident should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 449 of December 23.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has been released under investigation.

In another incident in Grantham on Christmas Eve, officers were called to reports of a fight between two men in High Street at 5.37am. As a result, Martin Clarke, 39, of Woodborough Road, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, and he has now been recalled to prison and will serve a 20 week sentence. Sam Briggs, 38, of Thring Terrace, Uppingham, was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker and obstruction.

In a third incident on Boxing Day, police received reports of a disturbance at Thames Road, Grantham at 10.53pm. On arrival officers found a number of people in the street and during the course of intervening, an officer is alleged to have been assaulted. Cole Blacow, 20, of London Road, Nottingham, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, and has been bailed to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 19.

These arrests were among a number made this month after at least 35 assaults on police officers in the county.

Police say five officers were assaulted within 24 hours from December 23.