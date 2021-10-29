A 55-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and actual bodily harm following a domestic incident.

Mark Hough, of Manchester Way, Grantham, was charged following an investigation into an incident reported in Manchester Way on Wednesday night.

The domestic incident saw a woman in her 50’s suffer puncture wounds and a man in his 20's suffer burns.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that Mr Hough appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (October 29).

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court at a later date.