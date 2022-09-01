Home   News   Article

Man charged with being public nuisance in Grantham appears in Lincoln Magistrates' Court

By Katie Green
Published: 10:11, 01 September 2022
 | Updated: 10:13, 01 September 2022

A man who was charged with being a public nuisance in Grantham has been remanded in custody again.

Adrian Miclea, 27, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on August 30.

He has been remanded in custody until his trials at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, September 12, and Monday, September 19.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (55382518)
Miclea was charged with being a public nuisance in Wyndham Park after several woman reported him for incidents that took place between June 30 and July 18.

