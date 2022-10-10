A man charged with being a public nuisance in Wyndham Park in Grantham in July is due to appear in court again on Friday (October 14).

Adrian Miclea, 27, appeared in court on Friday, September 30, at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

He was remanded in custody until Friday, October 14, at 10am at Lincoln Magistrates Court for a medical or psychiatric report to be prepared.

Miclea was charged with being a public nuisance in Wyndham Park for incidents that were reported to Lincolnshire Police between June 30 and July 18.

Several women reported they were followed around the park by a man they did not know.