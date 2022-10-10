Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man charged with being public nuisance in Wyndham Park in Grantham due back in court

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:06, 10 October 2022
 | Updated: 15:12, 10 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A man charged with being a public nuisance in Wyndham Park in Grantham in July is due to appear in court again on Friday (October 14).

Adrian Miclea, 27, appeared in court on Friday, September 30, at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

He was remanded in custody until Friday, October 14, at 10am at Lincoln Magistrates Court for a medical or psychiatric report to be prepared.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (55382518)
Lincoln Magistrates' Court (55382518)

Miclea was charged with being a public nuisance in Wyndham Park for incidents that were reported to Lincolnshire Police between June 30 and July 18.

Several women reported they were followed around the park by a man they did not know.

Courts Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE