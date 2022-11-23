Grantham man to appear at Lincoln Crown Court charged with burglaries in Stamford and Deeping St James
Published: 16:22, 23 November 2022
| Updated: 16:23, 23 November 2022
An 18-year-old charged with burgling two homes will appear in court.
Police were called to reports of burglaries at a home in Braemar Close, Stamford and a property in Church Gate, Deeping St James, on Friday (November 18).
Officers have linked the two incidents and after an investigation arrested an 18-year-old man.
James Price of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham has been charged with the two burglary offences.
He has been remanded into custody until December 5 when he is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court.