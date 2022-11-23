An 18-year-old charged with burgling two homes will appear in court.

Police were called to reports of burglaries at a home in Braemar Close, Stamford and a property in Church Gate, Deeping St James, on Friday (November 18).

Officers have linked the two incidents and after an investigation arrested an 18-year-old man.

James Price of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham has been charged with the two burglary offences.

He has been remanded into custody until December 5 when he is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court.