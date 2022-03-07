A 44-year-old man has been charged with four counts of sexual offences.

Mathew Verity was arrested by police in Oakham on Saturday (March 5) after reports off alleged sexual offences committed online.

Verity, of Goodliff Road in Grantham, has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, arranging and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, causing and inciting a boy aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity and the breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Verity is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, March 7).