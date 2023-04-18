A 44-year-old Grantham man was arrested after his car was involved in a collision at the weekend.

Rudolph Price, of Gorse Lane, Grantham, was charged with driving a vehicle when above the alcohol limit and using a vehicle on a road or a public space without third party insurance.

He was also charged with driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Police arrested a 44-year-old driver in Bridge End Road on Sunday. (63621651)

Police were called to the incident on Bridge End Road, Grantham, on Sunday (April 16) at about 6.50pm.

Police say that no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We arrived at the scene and subsequently arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the incident.

"He was bailed and will appear in Lincoln Magistrates’ Court next month."