Man charged with drugs offences following Grantham arrest

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 13:05, 15 November 2020
 | Updated: 13:07, 15 November 2020

A 28-year-old man has been charged with drugs supply offences following his arrest in Grantham.

Lamar Cummings, of Sherwin Walk, Nottingham, was arrested in the town on Friday (November 13).

He has since been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Lincolnshire Police (42190575)
Cummings has been remanded and is due to appear at a Lincoln Magistrates’ Court hearing, tomorrow (November 16).

