A man has been charged with five offences after police were called to Grantham Hospital on Saturday following reports of gunshots.

Fred Robinson, 26, of no fixed address, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (April 24) charged with intentional strangulation and assault at an address in Grantham on April 22.

He has also been charged with criminal damage to a door and windows and two counts of being in possession of offensive weapons, including a baseball bat and a knife at Grantham and District Hospital on April 22.

Police attended the hospital at 7.29pm on Saturday after several calls were received by the force control room from callers who believed they had heard gunshots.

Lincolnshire Police later said that there was no evidence that firearms were involved in the incident.