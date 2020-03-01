Man charged with GBH following assault in Grantham town centre

Police have charged a man with causing grievous bodily harm following an assault in Grantham town centre on Friday night.

Linconshire Police confirmed they have charged Luke Templeman, 27, of Launder Terrace, Grantham, with GBH.

He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court tomorrow (March 2).

Lincolnshire Police (30510765)

Police and the ambulance service were called to an incident at 11.20pm on Friday night following reports of an assault in which a man in his thirties suffered a serious head injury.

More Grantham news

Former Pubwatch chairman says he is 'saddened' by town centre violence

Read more CrimeGrantham