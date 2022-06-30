Man charged with hunting offence in Harby
Published: 13:00, 30 June 2022
| Updated: 13:24, 30 June 2022
A man has been charged with hunting a wild mammal in Harby in the Vale of Belvoir.
John Holliday, 54, of Delamere Road, Bromyard, Hertfordshire, has been charged with hunting a wild mammal with a dog.
Leicestershire Police say the hunting was not of a class exempted by Schedule 1 to the Hunting Act 2004.
The incident involved a fox in the Harby area on January 15 this year.
Holliday is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on Friday, July 15.