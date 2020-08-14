Home   News   Article

Man charged with manslaughter following incident in Grantham town centre

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:32, 14 August 2020
 | Updated: 10:33, 14 August 2020

A Grantham man has been charged with manslaughter following an incident in the town in February.

Luke Templeman, 27, of Launder Terrace, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a serious assault in Westgate, Grantham, on February 28.

But Templeman has now been charged with manslaughter after Danny Maguire, 34, from Nottingham, died on March 6 following the incident.

Luke Templeman will appear at Lincoln Crown Court in October charged with manslaughter. (40477066)
Luke Templeman will appear at Lincoln Crown Court in October charged with manslaughter. (40477066)

Templeman has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for sentence on October 8.

Read more
CourtsGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE