Man charged with manslaughter following incident in Grantham town centre

A Grantham man has been charged with manslaughter following an incident in the town in February.

Luke Templeman, 27, of Launder Terrace, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a serious assault in Westgate, Grantham, on February 28.

But Templeman has now been charged with manslaughter after Danny Maguire, 34, from Nottingham, died on March 6 following the incident.

Luke Templeman will appear at Lincoln Crown Court in October charged with manslaughter. (40477066)

Templeman has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for sentence on October 8.

