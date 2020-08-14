Man charged with manslaughter following incident in Grantham town centre
Published: 10:32, 14 August 2020
| Updated: 10:33, 14 August 2020
A Grantham man has been charged with manslaughter following an incident in the town in February.
Luke Templeman, 27, of Launder Terrace, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a serious assault in Westgate, Grantham, on February 28.
But Templeman has now been charged with manslaughter after Danny Maguire, 34, from Nottingham, died on March 6 following the incident.
Templeman has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for sentence on October 8.
Graham Newton
