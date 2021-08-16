A man charged with murder following an alleged fight in a village near Grantham will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on September 13.

Lincolnshire Police said 46-year-old Dean Gray was taken to hospital on Wednesday after an assault in Fairfield Yard in Long Bennington.

He died in Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, on Friday.

Lincoln Crown Court (49736356)

Terrance Hardy, 35, of Main Road in Long Bennington, has been charged with his murder.

His case was listed at Lincoln Crown Court this afternoon (Mon) to fix a date for a plea and trial preparation hearing but he did not appear in court after earlier being remanded into custody at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

A second man charged in connection with the incident appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Stuart Gray, 63, also of Main Road in Long Bennington, is charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with Mr Gray's death.

He spoke only to confirm his name during a preliminary hearing before Judge John Pini QC.

The two men will next appear together at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 13.

Terrance Hardy was remanded into custody.

Stuart Gray was granted conditional bail by magistrates but was remanded into custody until a further bail hearing at Lincoln Crown Court later this week.