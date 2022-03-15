John Jessop charged with the murder of Clair Ablewhite in Colston Bassett appeared at Nottingham Crown Court
A 26-year-old man charged with the murder of a mother-of-three has appeared at crown court.
John Jessop, 26, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, is charged with the murder of Clair Ablewhite and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today.
47-year-old Clair was stabbed at her home on Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, on February 25.
Her body was found the following day.
Jessop will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 10.