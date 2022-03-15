Home   News   Article

John Jessop charged with the murder of Clair Ablewhite in Colston Bassett appeared at Nottingham Crown Court

By Connor Thompson
c.thompson@newarkadvertiser.co.uk
Published: 11:00, 15 March 2022
 | Updated: 12:05, 15 March 2022

A 26-year-old man charged with the murder of a mother-of-three has appeared at crown court.

John Jessop, 26, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, is charged with the murder of Clair Ablewhite and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today.

Clair Ablewhite
47-year-old Clair was stabbed at her home on Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, on February 25.

Her body was found the following day.

Nottingham Crown Court. (54906508)
Jessop will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 10.

