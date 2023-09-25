A family has paid tribute to a “beloved” daughter who died last week.

Carrie Slater, 37, who grew up in Grantham, died of a gunshot wound after she was found in a property in Long Clawson on Thursday night (September 21).

Richard Basson, of Kings Road, Long Clawson, has been charged with murder and also with possession of a prohibited weapon of a length less than 30/60cm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Carrie Slater

Carrie’s family have paid tribute to her.

A spokesperson for her family said: “Carrie was loved by all of us. She was a daughter and beloved sister to her siblings.

“We’re still coming to terms with what happened. It’s difficult to put into words how we’re feeling but nothing we say is going to bring her back.

“She grew up in Grantham and we know there are people there who will be devastated to learn that she’s no longer with us.

“We’re supporting one another as we grieve and ask for privacy at this time.”

Carrie was taken to hospital after she was found on Thursday, but later died on Saturday evening (September 23).

A post-mortem examination established she had died of a gunshot wound.

Richard Basson is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

No one else is sought in connection with the incident and Leicestershire Police officers will continue to carry out reassurance patrols.