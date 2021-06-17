Police have charged a 27-year-old man with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to a serious assault in Grantham on Tuesday.

Nathan Joseph, of St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, was arrested yesterday afternoon and is due to appear in Lincoln Magistrates Court today.

Armed police officers attended Thames Road in the early hours of Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.

Incident attended by armed police in Thames Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (48315482)

A 31-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old man also arrested in relation to the incident have been released on police bail.