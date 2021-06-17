Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man charged with offences after armed police attend incident on Grantham street

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:52, 17 June 2021
 | Updated: 14:53, 17 June 2021

Police have charged a 27-year-old man with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to a serious assault in Grantham on Tuesday.

Nathan Joseph, of St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, was arrested yesterday afternoon and is due to appear in Lincoln Magistrates Court today.

Armed police officers attended Thames Road in the early hours of Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.

Incident attended by armed police in Thames Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (48315482)
Incident attended by armed police in Thames Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (48315482)

A 31-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old man also arrested in relation to the incident have been released on police bail.

Crime Grantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE