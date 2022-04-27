A man has been charged after an incident that saw police seize a knife and a hammer.

Lincolnshire Police were called to an address on Saint Catherine's Road, Grantham at 2pm yesterday, after a report of a man seen carrying a hammer.

Two arrests were made at the time, with police seizing a hammer and a Stanley knife.

Police confirmed that, in relation to the two arrests made on April 26, Curtis Plant, 25 of Saint Catherine’s Road, Grantham was charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a knife blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

He has been released on bail and is due to attend court on May 11.

A second man was released with no further action being taken against him.