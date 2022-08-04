Man charged with public nuisance in Grantham appears at Boston Magistrates Court
Published: 15:43, 04 August 2022
| Updated: 15:44, 04 August 2022
A man who was charged with being a public nuisance in Grantham has been remanded in court again.
Adrian Miclea, 27, appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on Monday, August 2 at 11am.
He has been remanded in custody again and is due to appear in court six at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 30 at 10am.
Adrian was previously charged with being a public nuisance in Wyndham Park in Grantham after several reports from women stated a man was following them around the park.