A man who was charged with being a public nuisance in Grantham has been remanded in court again.

Adrian Miclea, 27, appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on Monday, August 2 at 11am.

He has been remanded in custody again and is due to appear in court six at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 30 at 10am.

Adrian was previously charged with being a public nuisance in Wyndham Park in Grantham after several reports from women stated a man was following them around the park.