Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man charged with public nuisance in Grantham appears at Boston Magistrates Court

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:43, 04 August 2022
 | Updated: 15:44, 04 August 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A man who was charged with being a public nuisance in Grantham has been remanded in court again.

Adrian Miclea, 27, appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on Monday, August 2 at 11am.

He has been remanded in custody again and is due to appear in court six at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 30 at 10am.

Boston Magistrates' Court (53316353)
Boston Magistrates' Court (53316353)

Adrian was previously charged with being a public nuisance in Wyndham Park in Grantham after several reports from women stated a man was following them around the park.

Courts Crime Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE