A man charged with a public nuisance offence in Wyndham Park has been remanded in custody by Lincoln magistrates.

Adrian Miclea, 27, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday) and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on July 26.

Miclea was charged by police following several reports made against him by women.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (57971842)

Miclea will next appear at the magistrates court for a second bail application and to fix a trial date.