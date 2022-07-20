A 27-year-old has been charged with being a public nuisance after several reports of a man following women in Grantham.

Adrian Miclea has been charged with causing a public nuisance and is remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (20 July).

There was several reports from women stating that a man had followed them around Wyndham Park in Grantham, and refused to stop when he was asked.

Wyndham Park. (56332159)

It was also reported that he made inappropriate gestures, but no woman was physically touched during these incidents.

Lincolnshire Police received a number of reports from women that they were followed around the public park while out walking alone by a man they didn’t know.

The incidents that were reported took place between June 30 and July 18 at Wyndham Park.

Many of those women challenged him to leave them alone, and he had refused to do so.

Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out patrols in the area, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has worked on a number of lines of enquiry to secure a charge for the offences.

This included close work with the CCTV team at South Kesteven District Council, who were able to supply footage from around Wyndham Park from the newly installed CCTV cameras which cover the location.

Police are keen to hear from anyone else who may have experienced a similar incident.

A spokesperson from the police said: "We know that it can feel worrying to approach police and make a report, but you will be supported by officers, and your concerns listened to."

If you have information which can help the police with their enquires you can call 101 and quote incident 18 of 7 July

Or you can email force.force.control@lincs.police.uk and include Incident 18 of 7 July in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online.