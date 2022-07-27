A 45-year-old man has been charged with robbery and assault by beating following an altercation in a food shop.

Lincolnshire Police has charged Matthew Leuty, 45, of Langford Gardens, Grantham, with one count of robbery and one count of assault by beating, following an incident at the Family Shopper store in Harlaxton Road.

At 8.25pm on Monday (July 25), officers were called to reports that a man had entered the store, taken a sweeping brush from a person in the store, and pushed his way behind the checkout counter before taking money from the till and making off.

The Family Shopper store in Harlaxton Road.

The suspect was reported to have left via Huntingtower Road. A woman in her 30s was left shaken and frightened by the incident, and is receiving support.

Following swift actions by officers, a suspect was identified and a search carried out within an hour, where money was found in the suspect's property.

Mr Leuty has been remanded into custody and will is due to appear in court today (July 27).